There is no need to conduct an emergency angiography, Tope said.Patil has around 50 per cent block in one of his arteries which is investigated by doctors, Tope said. A decision will be taken by doctors tomorrow, Tope said. Meanwhile, Patil tweeted that he went to the hospital for regular check-ups and is doing well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:19 IST
Maha cabinet minister Jayant Patil hospitalised
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Jayant_R_Patil)
Maharashtra state NCP president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil was rushed to a hospital here on Wednesday after he complained of restlessness during the cabinet meeting, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Patil was taken to Breach Candy hospital, Tope said, adding the minister is fine and can speak without any problems.

He said Patil will undergo a planned angiography on Thursday at 10 am. ''There is no need to conduct an emergency angiography," Tope said.

Patil has around 50 per cent block in one of his arteries which is investigated by doctors, Tope said. ''Doctors have advised that Patil be kept under observation for hours,'' he said.

Tope also said that doctors have observed some minor changes in Patil's ECG report taken on Wednesday and the previous one. ''If required, angioplasty can be performed on Patil. A decision will be taken by doctors tomorrow," Tope said. Meanwhile, Patil tweeted that he went to the hospital for regular check-ups and is doing well. ''With the blessings of all of you, my health is very good. No reason to worry. I went to the hospital for regular checkups. The doctor has advised me to rest. Don't believe any rumors. I will be back at your service soon. Thanks!'' he said.

