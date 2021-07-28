50L household toilets to be built this fiscal under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase 2

Programme implementation under phase two of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) this fiscal will see the building of over 50 lakh individual household toilets, one lakh community toilets, plastic waste management units in over 2,400 blocks and greywater management in 1.82 lakh villages, Union Jal Shakti ministry Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday.

He said it will also include Gobardhan projects, that aims to effectively manage cow dung and other biodegradable waste, in 386 districts and faecal sludge management arrangements in over 250 districts.

Shekhawat and his deputy in the ministry Prahlad Singh Patel released the ODF Plus manuals under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase.

The manuals pertain to key components of ODF Plus (greywater management, plastic waste management, faecal sludge management, biodegradable waste management) and provide detailed information on technologies, technical specifications of assets, estimated costs and possible Operation & Maintenance arrangements. Shekhawat said for 2021-22, as part of the approved Annual Implementation Plan, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase two is poised to support over two lakh villages in achieving solid and liquid waste management arrangements through an investment of over Rs 40,700 crore. While the central share in the project would be around Rs 14,000 crore, states shall spend over Rs 8,300 crore. Funds to the tune of Rs 12,730 crore will be made available through the 15th Finance Commission and over Rs 4,100 crore through convergence with MGNREGS.

''Programme implementation this fiscal year will see construction of over 50 lakh individual Household toilets, one lakh community toilets, plastic waste management units in over 2,400 blocks of India, greywater management in around 1.82 lakh villages, Gobardhan Projects in 386 districts and faecal sludge management arrangements in over 250 districts,'' he said.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has developed manuals to support states, districts and rural local bodies implement solid and liquid waste management initiatives.

Shekhawat said the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) has transformed rural India by manifesting into a mass movement for sanitation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) rural India milestone in mission mode (2014-19). Taking it forward, phase two of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), which aims to achieve ODF Plus goal, was launched early last year and focuses on ODF sustainability and solid and liquid waste management aiming at comprehensive cleanliness in villages.

He stressed on the importance of access to safe sanitation facilities in terms of social, economic and health benefits to rural community members especially the vulnerable and marginalised community.

The manuals will contribute significantly towards capacity building and knowledge enrichment at various levels strengthening Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase two initiatives, he said.

