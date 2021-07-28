Telangana HC directs centre, state govt to prepare conservation plan for Ramappa temple

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the central and state governments to prepare a planfor conservation and development of the historical Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district of the state, which was recently inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On July 25, UNESCO conferred the WorldHeritage site tag on the historic RudreswaraTemple, also known as the Ramappa Temple, atPalampet in Mulugu district of Telangana.

A Division Bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli on its own took cognisance of a newspaper report that highlighted the need for taking conservation measures of the temple.

The bench instructed the governments to constitute a committee with representatives of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), State Archaeological Department and Mulugu District Collector, and hold a meeting on August 4.

The committee should look into taking proper steps for conservation and developmental activities to be taken in and around the temple and submit a report before it within four weeks, the court further said while observing that after being recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site ''it's now an opportunity'' for conservation of the temple as the entire world will watch.

The matter was posted to August 25.

The Rudreswara temple was constructed in1213 AD during the reign of the Kakatiya empire by Recharla Rudra, a general of Kakatiya kingGanapati Deva.

The presiding deity here is Ramalingeswara Swamy.

It is also known as the Ramappa temple, after the sculptor who executed the work in the temple for40 years.

The temple complexes of Kakatiyas have a distinctstyle, technology and decoration exhibiting the influence of the Kakatiyan sculptor.

The RamappaTemple is a manifestation of this and often stands as a testimonial to the Kakatiyan creative genius.

The temple stands on a six feet high star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings adorned with intricate carvings that attest to the uniqueskill of the Kakatiyan sculptors.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

