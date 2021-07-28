Youth held for sodomising, killing boy in Rajasthan

Left Menu

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sodomising and killing a 12-year-old boy in Rajasthans Sikar district, police said.On July 21, the accused Vikram Singh Rajput lured the boy and took him to a secluded place.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:56 IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sodomising and killing a 12-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.

On July 21, the accused Vikram Singh Rajput lured the boy and took him to a secluded place. He sodomised the boy and then killed him by hitting him on his head with a heavy stone, Sikar Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep said.

The boy's family had lodged a missing complaint at Sadar police station on July 23. The body was found two days later after a villager informed the police.

