4 held for felling rosewood trees in Wayanad

Malappuram (Kerala), July 28 (PTI): Police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the case of mass felling and smuggling of centuries-old rosewood trees from Muttil in Wayanad district of Kerala by an alleged timber mafia.

The police said three key accused in the case - Anto Augustine, Josekutty Augustine, Roji Augustine and their driver - were taken into custody from Kuttippuram bridge along with their vehicle.

Advertisement

They have been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the police said.

Meanwhile, the State government informed the High Court about the arrest of three who were denied bail.

The Opposition raised the issue of tree-felling in the government assigned lands to attack the ruling front in the State Assembly.

After it came under attack over the felling and smuggling of trees in Wayanad, the government recently constituted the SIT to probe into the scandal and similar such cases.

The Centre too had sought a report from the State government over the incident of illegal felling of trees by the alleged mafia.

The Opposition Congress-led UDF had brought the issue up in the first session of the Assembly and accused the Left government of shielding the culprits.

The State government had informed the court that a mafia was involved in felling of trees and what was revealed in the investigation was just the tip of the iceberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)