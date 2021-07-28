Qatar emir expressed necessity to overcome current political crisis in Tunisia -emir office

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed necessity to overcome the current political crisis in Tunisia and for all parties to adopt a path of dialogue, in a phone call with the Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, the emir office said.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army on Sunday, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)