Qatar emir expressed necessity to overcome current political crisis in Tunisia -emir office
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:56 IST
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed necessity to overcome the current political crisis in Tunisia and for all parties to adopt a path of dialogue, in a phone call with the Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, the emir office said.
Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army on Sunday, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.
