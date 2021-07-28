Left Menu

Qatar emir expressed necessity to overcome current political crisis in Tunisia -emir office

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:56 IST
Qatar emir expressed necessity to overcome current political crisis in Tunisia -emir office

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed necessity to overcome the current political crisis in Tunisia and for all parties to adopt a path of dialogue, in a phone call with the Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, the emir office said.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade after President Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army on Sunday, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea VP loses appeal against French embezzlement verdict; Risking China's anger, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama in India and more

World News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea VP loses appeal against French embezzl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021