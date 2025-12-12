Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Sentenced

Tunisian opposition figure Abir Moussi was sentenced to 12 years in prison, sparking criticism from rights groups who see it as President Kais Saied's attempt to suppress dissent. Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, was imprisoned in 2023 on charges critics claim are politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing Abir Moussi, an eminent opposition leader, to 12 years in prison. This, according to her lawyer, represents an effort by authorities to reinforce the grip of President Kais Saied by targeting political adversaries with judicial processes.

Moussi's attorney, Nafaa Laribi, expressed unequivocal disapproval of the ruling, describing it as devoid of justice and driven by political motives. This sentiment echoes concerns from rights groups about increasing authoritarianism in the country under Saied's rule.

Moussi, who heads the Free Constitutional Party, has been behind bars following her 2023 arrest at the presidential palace. She faced accusations of incitement to disorder, charges that supporters argue are part of a campaign to quash opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

