Political Turmoil: Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Sentenced

A Tunisian court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing Abir Moussi, an eminent opposition leader, to 12 years in prison. This, according to her lawyer, represents an effort by authorities to reinforce the grip of President Kais Saied by targeting political adversaries with judicial processes.

Moussi's attorney, Nafaa Laribi, expressed unequivocal disapproval of the ruling, describing it as devoid of justice and driven by political motives. This sentiment echoes concerns from rights groups about increasing authoritarianism in the country under Saied's rule.

Moussi, who heads the Free Constitutional Party, has been behind bars following her 2023 arrest at the presidential palace. She faced accusations of incitement to disorder, charges that supporters argue are part of a campaign to quash opposition voices.

