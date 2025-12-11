Ali Maaloul's Triumphant Return: Tunisia's Squad Announced for Africa Cup of Nations

Experienced left back Ali Maaloul, 35, has been named in Tunisia's 28-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals, preparing to make his fifth appearance. Maaloul earned a recall following a two-year hiatus, initially for a friendly, and will contribute at the Arab Cup in Qatar, despite Tunisia's recent elimination.

Having competed in four prior Cup of Nations and claimed the African Champions League title four times, Maaloul is among seasoned internationals selected by coach Sami Trabelsi. The list also features 33-year-old midfielder Ferjani Sassi, with the potential to reach 100 caps if he participates in the group matches. Tunisia, drawn in Group C, begins its campaign against Uganda in Rabat on December 23, subsequently facing Nigeria and Tanzania.

This tournament marks Tunisia's 17th consecutive Cup of Nations finals appearance, extending their record. The squad comprises players from various clubs, including goalkeepers like Sabri Ben Hassen and Bechir Ben Said, defenders such as Ali Abdi, midfielders like Mohamed Haj Mahmoud, and forwards including Elias Achouri. The announcement was reported by Mark Gleeson from Cape Town, with editing by Toby Davis.

(With inputs from agencies.)