U.S. top diplomat meets with WHO chief, backs study into COVID-19 origins

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 01:22 IST
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday and affirmed U.S. support for the global health body's plans to conduct additional studies into the origins of COVID-19, including in China.

Blinken met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Kuwait City, the State Department said in a statement.

