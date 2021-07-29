Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand win gold in women's pair
New Zealand won Olympic gold in the women's pair on Thursday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.
The Russian Olympic Committee team took silver, while Canada claimed bronze in the rowing event.
