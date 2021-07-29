Left Menu

Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Wolf wins gold in men's -100 kg category in Tokyo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf won the gold medal in the men's -100 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Cho Gu-ham of South Korea in the final.

Bronze medals went to Jorge Fonseca of Portugal and Niiaz Iliasov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

