Spanish Court drops probe against Repsol chairman in alleged spying case

Spain's High Court dropped a formal investigation against the chairman of oil company Repsol Antonio Brufau after it found no evidence of his alleged participation in a decade-old spying case, a court document showed on Thursday.

The court also dismissed an investigation against former Caixabank chairman Isidro Faine and companies Repsol and Caixabank.

Advertisement

The High Court had put all of them under investigation as part of a probe into a decade-old alleged spying case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)