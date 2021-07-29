Left Menu

WB extends COVID-19 restrictions till Aug 15 with additional relaxation

West Bengal government on Thursday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till August 15 with certain relaxations.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal government on Thursday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till August 15 with certain relaxations. Government programmes will be allowed at indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of total seating capacity from July 31.

"Under Disaster Management Act 2005 read with West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulation 2020, restrictions measures as notified order stands extended up to August 15, 2021," the government stated in the release. "Government programmes may be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity," it added.

As per the order, all outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles are still strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for health services, law, and order, essential commodities including agricultural products, and other emergency services. (ANI)

