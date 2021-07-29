Left Menu

Students’ body urges NE govts to resolve border disputes with Centre's help

However, NESO strongly urges all state governments to remain committed to solving these long-pending problems once and for all, a statement issued by the organisation said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:17 IST
Students’ body urges NE govts to resolve border disputes with Centre's help
  • Country:
  • India

A students’ organisation on Thursday urged governments of all northeastern states to resolve boundary disputes with ''utmost commitment'' and appealed to the Centre to intervene, if required.

North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) – the umbrella body of several unions in the region including Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) -- underlined that the recent border conflict between Assam and Mizoram has gone on to show that residents living along interstate boundaries are vulnerable to attacks.

''It is understandable that border disputes differ from area to area. However, NESO strongly urges all state governments to remain committed to solving these long-pending problems once and for all,'' a statement issued by the organisation said. It added that if necessary, the central government should be a party to these dialogues, and NESO, on its part, will continue to encourage people-to-people contact. ''NESO would also like to call upon all indigenous people to say that this is not an ethnic issue but border disputes in which the respective state governments are duty-bound to solve,'' said the statement undersigned by its adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, chairman Samuel B Jyrwa and secretary general Sinam Prakash. Condemning the violence along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday that claimed seven lives, the leaders of the students' bodies further said, ''The fragile situation is a reminder of how vulnerable security of border residents can be when such conflicts arise.'' It highlighted that if amiable solutions can be worked out, peace will prevail in the border areas and the people residing in those places can live without fear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021