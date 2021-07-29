Set up a panel to monitor Mekedatu issue, PMK tells TN Govt

Pattali Makkal Katchi top leader S Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government set up a committee led by an official with expertise in water resources management to monitor and advise the state on the Mekedatu reservoir matter.

The new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was reportedly firm in implementing the Mekedatu reservoir project and the Tamil Nadu government should hence be vigilant and work accordingly, PMK founder Ramadoss said.

If a dam was a built at Mekedatu across Cauvery river with about 70 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) capacity, it would become the largest such facility in Karnataka and lead to an increase in the combined, official storage capacity in the neighbouring state to about 185 TMC.

When the additional storage of 40 TMC was taken into account, the cumulative capacity would jump to 225 TMC.

In such an eventuality, ''Tamil Nadu would not even even get a drop of Cauvery water,'' he alleged in a statement.

Karnataka was claiming that the proposed facility was to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru city but it was already drawing Cauvery water for such requirements and the Supreme Court also has allowed it.

The Central government's permission for the project was being sought by Karnataka only by citing the drinking water needs as it is only a ''strategy,'' he alleged.

''Bengaluru's annual drinking water requirement is only 4.75 TMC and it is not fair to build a 70 TMC capacity dam for that purpose. Continuously, this aspect should be impressed on the Centre by the Tamil Nadu government.'' There is a chance for ''turning points'' in the dam matter at any time and the Tamil Nadu government should bear this in mind and work vigilantly.

Like the Cauvery Technical Cell, that was established to advise the government on the Cauvery river water issue, the Tamil Nadu government should set up a committee for Mekdeatu.

The panel should be headed by an official with expertise in water resources management to vigilantly monitor the Mekedatu reservoir matter and render advise to the Tamil Nadu government.

''The government should take steps to do this immediately.'' The PMK leader also asked the government to appoint a secretary for the newly created Water Resources Department.

