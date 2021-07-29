Left Menu

Madras HC directs TN police chief to look into plaints of cartelisation in cement industry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:22 IST
The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to probe the complaints of monopoly and cartelisation by cement manufacturing companies.

Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan, who gave a direction to this effect, also directed the Director General, Investigation of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to look into the allegations of similar cartelisation by the steel manufacturers.

The two authorities are to submit their reports within four months.

The judge was passing interim orders on the petitions from the Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Welfare Association and the Contractor Welfare Association in Mangadu.

Petitioners contended that the cement and steel manufacturers had created artificial scarcity of these two materials, vital for construction of buildings.

They were ruling the roost of the industry by their monopolistic approach. To enrich themselves, they were charging exorbitant rates for supply of steel and cement, petitioners contended.

