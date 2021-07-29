Left Menu

Assam organisation calls for ‘economic blockade’ against Mizoram

At the same time, we urge the state government to provide protection to people of Assam in Mizoram and, if required, bring them back, a Bir Lachit Sena member said.Similar economic blockades against the bordering state have been enforced by different organisations in Cachar and neighbouring districts since the day of the violence on Monday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:38 IST
Assam organisation calls for ‘economic blockade’ against Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

An Assam-based organisation, the Bir Lachit Sena, on Thursday said it will enforce an indefinite “economic blockade” against Mizoram from Saturday, disallowing entry of people from the neighbouring state.

The protest call comes days after six policemen and a civilian were killed, and 50 others injured in an attack allegedly by Mizoram Police personnel and civilians from across the border.

The outfit said the blockade will be imposed at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati, and vehicles carrying even essential commodities will not be allowed to pass from Mizoram. Members of the organisation also staged a demonstration in front of the Mizoram House here and demanded its closure. “No one from Mizoram should be allowed to come to Assam. At the same time, we urge the state government to provide protection to people of Assam in Mizoram and, if required, bring them back,” a Bir Lachit Sena member said.

Similar “economic blockades” against the bordering state have been enforced by different organisations in Cachar and neighbouring districts since the day of the violence on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021