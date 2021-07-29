Assam organisation calls for ‘economic blockade’ against Mizoram

An Assam-based organisation, the Bir Lachit Sena, on Thursday said it will enforce an indefinite “economic blockade” against Mizoram from Saturday, disallowing entry of people from the neighbouring state.

The protest call comes days after six policemen and a civilian were killed, and 50 others injured in an attack allegedly by Mizoram Police personnel and civilians from across the border.

The outfit said the blockade will be imposed at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati, and vehicles carrying even essential commodities will not be allowed to pass from Mizoram. Members of the organisation also staged a demonstration in front of the Mizoram House here and demanded its closure. “No one from Mizoram should be allowed to come to Assam. At the same time, we urge the state government to provide protection to people of Assam in Mizoram and, if required, bring them back,” a Bir Lachit Sena member said.

Similar “economic blockades” against the bordering state have been enforced by different organisations in Cachar and neighbouring districts since the day of the violence on Monday.

