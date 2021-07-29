Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya, Anupriya Patel meet President Kovind today

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Anupriya Patel met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:43 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya, Anupriya Patel meet President Kovind today
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare with the President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Anupriya Patel met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

After a reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Anupriya Patel took oath as the Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry on July 7 while Mansukh Mandaviya took charge of Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilizers.

"Today, I met President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, sought his guidance on various subjects and also took his blessings. There is much to be learned from his vision and experience," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021