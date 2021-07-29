Left Menu

87 booked for violating Covid guidelines in J&K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a special drive against those violating Covid guidelines, 87 people were booked and fined Rs 43,500 in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The drive was jointly carried out by police and civil administration in order to enforce Covid SOPs including wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing norms, a police official said.

He said the people were advised to strictly follow the guidelines for their own safety and the safety of others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

