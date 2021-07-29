Left Menu

Two men held for gang-raping woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a married woman in Rajasthans Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.The victim was walking with her husband on Wednesday when the two accused took her to a secluded place on pretext of offering some labour work.

Two men held for gang-raping woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a married woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

The victim was walking with her husband on Wednesday when the two accused took her to a secluded place on pretext of offering some labour work. They thrashed and gang-raped her. She was admitted to a hospital in unconscious condition, Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

He said the victim's statement was taken and CCTV footage was captured to trace the accused.

The two accused were arrested late on Wednesday night, police said.

