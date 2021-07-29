Manhandling of jail officials: Court asks Mukhtar Ansari to appear before it for framing of charges

A special court on Thursday summoned BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Banda jail, to appear before it on August 11 for framing of charges in an 11-year-old case of manhandling of jail officials.

The court sent a copy of the order to the senior jail superintendent of Banda jail and also wrote to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), DGP, DG Prison and the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow for ensuring compliance with the order.

Earlier, the court did not concede to the plea of the senior jail superintendent of Banda jail that Ansari was suffering from serious ailments and hence he was unable to come to the court and that the proceedings may be conducted through video conferencing.

Rejecting the plea, the court said, “The senior jail superintendent has not given his report on the point as to whether accused Ansari can or cannot be produced in the court for framing of charges as the date is fixed for not just simple appearance but for framing of charges.'' The judge also said that co-accused of the case -- Yusuf Chisti, Aalam, Kallu Pundit and Lalji Yadav -- are present in the court but due to absence of Ansari, the proceedings for framing of charge are lingering.

Chisti and Aalam are in judicial custody while Pundit and Yadav are out on bail.

It is alleged that Ansari and his associates manhandled jail officials on the jail premises in Lucknow on April 3, 2000.

