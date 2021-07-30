Japan proposes adding four regions to COVID-19 emergency - minister
An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal. The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. (reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a cabinet minister said, as COVID-19 cases spike to records around the country. An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal.
The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, domestic media reported. (reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
