Olympics-Swimming-Schoenmaker wins women's 200m breaststroke gold in world record time
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 07:30 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won the gold medal in the women's 200m breaststroke in a world record time of two minutes, 18.95 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
The time bettered Dane Rikke Moller Pedersen's mark of 2:19.11 at the 2013 world championships.
Advertisement
Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor won the silver and bronze respectively. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nick Mulvenney
- Olympics
- Americans
- Tokyo
Advertisement