Olympics-Swimming-Schoenmaker wins women's 200m breaststroke gold in world record time

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won the gold medal in the women's 200m breaststroke in a world record time of two minutes, 18.95 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The time bettered Dane Rikke Moller Pedersen's mark of 2:19.11 at the 2013 world championships.

Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor won the silver and bronze respectively. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

