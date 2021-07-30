Left Menu

3 killed, 4 hurt as roof of house collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-07-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 08:29 IST
Three persons, including a minor, were killed and four injured when the roof of a house collapsed on them due to heavy rains in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Begarajpur village under the Mansoorpur police station area on Thursday night, they said, adding that the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy rains, causing injuries to seven persons.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Zubeda (35), Mina (65) and Alisha (12) were declared dead by the doctors, police said.

Imtiyaz (45), Saira (40), Nagma (21) and Pervez were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

