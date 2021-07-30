British military group: Ship reportedly attacked off Oman

A ship reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, a British military group said Friday, offering few other details. The brief statement from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah. The statement did not elaborate, other to say that it suspected the attack did not involve piracy. Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack. The US Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The incident comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna. Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, there have been a series of ship attacks in the region suspected to have been carried out by Tehran.

