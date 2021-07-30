Left Menu

Canada, New Zealand win rowing golds; US leaves empty-handed

Canada ended American dominance in the womens eight and New Zealand won a pair of gold medals Friday on the final day of rowing at the Tokyo Games.Canadas start-to-finish victory in the womens eight ended a run of three consecutive Olympic gold medals for the U.S. The Americans were dropped by the leaders at the start and never recovered in a fourth-place finish.Emma Twigg of New Zealand won gold in the womens single sculls after finishing fourth at the London Games in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:21 IST
Canada, New Zealand win rowing golds; US leaves empty-handed
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Canada ended American dominance in the women's eight and New Zealand won a pair of gold medals Friday on the final day of rowing at the Tokyo Games.

Canada's start-to-finish victory in the women's eight ended a run of three consecutive Olympic gold medals for the U.S. The Americans were dropped by the leaders at the start and never recovered in a fourth-place finish.

Emma Twigg of New Zealand won gold in the women's single sculls after finishing fourth at the London Games in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She looked back over her shoulder as she approached the finish, then paddled a few extra strokes just to make sure she was clear.

The Kiwis matched Twigg's gold in the men's eight, holding off Germany by 0.96 seconds in a sprint to the finish. The U.S. men finished fourth, meaning the American rowers leave the Sea Forest Waterway without a medal.

Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece made a strong closing burst over the final 250 meters to win the men's single sculls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021