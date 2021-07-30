Left Menu

Kaushambi: Judge, gunner injured in road accident

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:50 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An additional district judge and his gunner received minor injuries in a road accident here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on the National Highway-2 on Thursday night when their car was hit by another car from behind.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Mohammad Ahmed Khan, posted at the Fatehpur District Courts, and his gunner were returning from Allahabad when the incident took place, said area SHO Gyan Singh.

The ADJ and his gunner received minor injuries, the SHO said, adding that Khan has given a complaint in this connection.

After registering a case, the driver of the other car, Mohammad Umar, a resident of Shahzad Pur village here, was taken into custody along with his vehicle.

