Left Menu

Naxals using drones for surveillance, Maha police claim

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:30 IST
Naxals using drones for surveillance, Maha police claim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district are using drones to keep an eye on the movement of police, a senior official said on Friday.

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles have been sighted near armed outposts and sub-police stations along the state's border with Chhattisgarh in the last few months, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli range) Sandip Patil told PTI.

The rebels use these devices for surveillance of police movement, he said.

In the last two days, drones were sighted at Pipripata area of Gondia district and Venkatapur in Gadchiroli district, he said.

The police are taking counter measures as per the Union government's standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with such threat, the DIG said.

The drones being used by the Naxals are not advanced machines but are like those used for video shooting at weddings, Patil said.

As per the preliminary probe, they are being sourced from Hyderabad, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021