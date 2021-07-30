Two crewmen, a British and a Romanian, killed in attack on tanker off Oman
An attack on the Mercer Street petroleum products tanker in the Arabian Sea, off the Omani coast, has caused the deaths of two crew members, a British and a Romanian, the Israel-owned company managing the vessel, Zodiac Maritime, said in a statement on Friday.
