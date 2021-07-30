Left Menu

Mumbai: Drug peddler held with mephedrone worth Rs 52 lakh

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 34-year-old drug peddler for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 52 lakh in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, an official said on Friday. The ANC's Ghatkopar unit apprehended Junaid Husain Qureshi in a trap set up on S V Road in Jogeshwari (east) on Thursday evening, the official said. Officials found 260 gm of mephedrone, valued at Rs 52 lakh, on the accused, he said.

Investigations have revealed that Qureshi was involved in transportation, smuggling and distribution of the synthetic drug, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

