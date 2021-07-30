Left Menu

2 CRPF jawans, policeman injured in grenade attack in J-K's Baramulla

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured after a grenade attack jolted Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:19 IST
Visuals from spot where 2 CRPF jawans and policeman were injured in a grenade attack in Baramulla town. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured after a grenade attack jolted Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police statement, 2 CRPF jawans and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack in Baramulla town.

Further probe into the matter is underway. This news pours in amidst the backdrop of the meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to review the preparations for Independence Day that is being held today.

India will celebrate 75 Independence Day this year. Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police informed that suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

