2 CRPF jawans, policeman injured in grenade attack in J-K's Baramulla
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured after a grenade attack jolted Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further probe into the matter is underway. This news pours in amidst the backdrop of the meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to review the preparations for Independence Day that is being held today.
India will celebrate 75 Independence Day this year. Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police informed that suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district. (ANI)
