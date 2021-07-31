Odd News Roundup: China tourists take a leap in world's highest bungy jump

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

China tourists take a leap in world's highest bungy jump

Straddled between two cliffs in China's Hunan province, a 430-meter glass-bottomed suspension bridge offers the world's highest bungy jump from a footbridge. Visitors to the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge can take a leap from a height of 260 meters, a stomach-churning way to take in the views of the surrounding Wulingyuan wilderness, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

