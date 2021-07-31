Left Menu

Assam MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigns from Congress

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Sushanta Borgohain, who won from the Thowra seat in upper Assam on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party, said Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Bora.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:56 IST
Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Bora (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Sushanta Borgohain, who won from the Thowra seat in upper Assam on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party, said Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Bora. Sushanta was served a show-cause notice, in reply to which Sushanta resigned, said Bora.

"He was served a show-cause notice, in reply to which he resigned from the primary membership. We are talking to legal experts on this", said Bhupen Bora while talking to ANI. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee accepted Sushanta Borgohain's resignation, earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

