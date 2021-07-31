Assam MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigns from Congress
Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Sushanta Borgohain, who won from the Thowra seat in upper Assam on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party, said Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Bora.
- Country:
- India
Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Sushanta Borgohain, who won from the Thowra seat in upper Assam on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party, said Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Bora. Sushanta was served a show-cause notice, in reply to which Sushanta resigned, said Bora.
"He was served a show-cause notice, in reply to which he resigned from the primary membership. We are talking to legal experts on this", said Bhupen Bora while talking to ANI. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee accepted Sushanta Borgohain's resignation, earlier today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Congressional committee passes EAGLE Act to address challenges posed by China
Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches 10 Janpath amid speculation of appointment as next Punjab Congress Chief
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges PM to enhance vaccine supply to Assam
Only Congress under Captain can give 'sense of security' that Punjab demands: Harish Rawat
Congress needs fearless people, not those who believe in RSS ideology, says Rahul Gandhi