Olympics-Judo-France wins judo gold medal in first mixed team event in Tokyo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:05 IST
France won the Olympics judo gold medal in the first mixed team event on Saturday in Tokyo, beating Japan in the final.

The two bronze medals were awarded to Germany and Israel.

