Olympics-Judo-France wins judo gold medal in first mixed team event in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:05 IST
- Country:
- Japan
France won the Olympics judo gold medal in the first mixed team event on Saturday in Tokyo, beating Japan in the final.
The two bronze medals were awarded to Germany and Israel.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Tennis-Australia's De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19
Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia and China primed to end Japan's reign
Olympics-Tennis-Australia's De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19
Olympics-Gymnastics-Russian men seek gold in team event; new generation of women emerges
Olympics-Gymnastics-All eyes on Biles as US set to dominate women's competition