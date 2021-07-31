Terrorist arrested as NIA raids 15 locations in J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday arrested a terrorist as it carried out raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two terror-related cases, officials said. The raids were carried out in connection with the busting of a Lashker-e-Mustafa (LEM) module in March and the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) dropped here by a drone from Pakistan, an NIA spokesperson said.

During the raid, the NIA also recovered digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, plastic face masks used during stone-pelting and hand written jihadi material, the spokesperson said.

