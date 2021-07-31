Gautam launches one-stop drug de-addiction centre in Delhi

Left Menu

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday launched a drug de-addiction centre that will also provide counselling and guidance to families of victims of substance abuse.Called the Suryoday Kendra, the centre launched in Sultanpuri here will aid the overall wellbeing of people who have a problem of drugs and substance abuse and provide skill-based learning to them, an official statement said.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday launched a drug de-addiction centre that will also provide counselling and guidance to families of victims of substance abuse.

Called the 'Suryoday Kendra', the centre launched in Sultanpuri here will aid the overall wellbeing of people who have a problem of drugs and substance abuse and provide skill-based learning to them, an official statement said. The minister said establishing such a centre in each district of Delhi can help combat drug abuse. ''The problem of drug abuse is increasing in children. Lack of education and awareness attracts children towards substance abuse. We need to help such children to come out of the problem of drug abuse. ''The only way to do this is through rehabilitation. The Suryoday Kendras will encourage and help the beneficiaries to stop using drugs and lead a healthy life,'' he said.

The 'Suryoday Kendra' is equipped with a digital library, which will help children access free online coaching and intellectual stimulation. The centre will also provide skill-based learning to the beneficiaries, which includes both adults and children, it said.

''We need such one-stop centres in every district of Delhi. Only then we can stop the problem of drug abuse in the city,'' Gautam added.

The highlight of the 'Suryodyay Kendra' is that it not only caters to people who are victims of substance abuse but also their families who have been affected because of their problem, the statement said.

It provides necessary guidance and counselling to families whose members have a problem of substance abuse. This is a unique initiative by the Department of Women and Child Development in guidance and support of the Juvenile Justice Committee, Delhi High Court, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

