Left Menu

Andhra govt announces compensation for kin of migrant workers

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:11 IST
Andhra govt announces compensation for kin of migrant workers
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, July 31 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of six people who died in a fire that broke out in a prawn hatchery in Guntur district of the State.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was shocked over the incident and announced the relief, a press release from his office said.

He has asked the officials concerned to get further compensation from the management of the hatchery for the kin.

The deceased were migrant workers from Odisha.

The incident took place on Friday.

Initially, it was suspected that an electrical short circuit had caused the fire.

Later, forensic analysis and investigation established that the blaze was triggered by a mosquito coil that fell on the chemical bags stacked in the shed where the workers were fast asleep.

At least 10 workers were sleeping in the shed when the blaze occurred. Four of them ran out to safety while the rest were charred to death, a police official said.

The owner and two supervisors of the hatchery are in police custody.

Investigation into the case is on, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021