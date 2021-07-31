Andhra govt announces compensation for kin of migrant workers

Amaravati, July 31 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of six people who died in a fire that broke out in a prawn hatchery in Guntur district of the State.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was shocked over the incident and announced the relief, a press release from his office said.

He has asked the officials concerned to get further compensation from the management of the hatchery for the kin.

The deceased were migrant workers from Odisha.

The incident took place on Friday.

Initially, it was suspected that an electrical short circuit had caused the fire.

Later, forensic analysis and investigation established that the blaze was triggered by a mosquito coil that fell on the chemical bags stacked in the shed where the workers were fast asleep.

At least 10 workers were sleeping in the shed when the blaze occurred. Four of them ran out to safety while the rest were charred to death, a police official said.

The owner and two supervisors of the hatchery are in police custody.

Investigation into the case is on, the police official added.

