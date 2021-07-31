Left Menu

Delhi reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin on Saturday, the national capital also recorded 56 recoveries and one death.

The total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,36,265, including 14,10,631 recoveries and 581 active cases. The death toll has gone up to 25,053 and the fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Officials said Delhi's recovery rate stood at 98.21 per cent for consecutive 16 days. The bulletin said that 70,355 have been conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,36,66,237 have been conducted in the national capital so far.

There are 292 containment zones in Delhi. The bulletin said 99,49,768 people have been vaccinated so far and 55,738 doses were given in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

