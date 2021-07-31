Left Menu

‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ reaches Khardung La Pass in Ladakh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:00 IST
‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ reaches Khardung La Pass in Ladakh
Col Musavi said the veterans from the Nubra valley paid their obeisance to the fallen soldiers to recognise the efforts of the forces and their families during the war. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' victory flame -- celebrating the 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war -- on Saturday reached Khardung La Pass, the world's highest motorable road, in Ladakh, a Defence spokesman said here.

The solemn ceremony commenced with the reception of the victory flame with a grand welcome by Army personnel, veterans, local residents and tourists at Khardung La, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said in a statement.

The Army paid rich tributes to the Bravehearts of the 1971 war at one of the highest passes of the world (Khardung La at a height of 18,380 feet) as part of the ongoing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, he said.

Col Musavi said the veterans from the Nubra valley paid their obeisance to the fallen soldiers to recognise the efforts of the forces and their families during the war.

The veterans also handed over the pious soil from Khardung La to be taken to the National War Memorial, Delhi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021