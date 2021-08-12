Left Menu

KDMC provides QR codes for online tax payment

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 23:03 IST
KDMC provides QR codes for online tax payment
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in the district has introduced QR codes in all its tax demand notes, it said on Thursday. People can scan the QR code and make payment of water tax, property tax and other taxes using the digital platform, it said.

