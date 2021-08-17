Left Menu

Australia will not be able to evacuate as many Afghans as it wants: Morrison

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:02 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government will not be able to evacuate as many Afghans from Kabul as he wanted.

Australia is sending three transport and air-to-air refueling jets with 250 military personnel to repatriate more than 130 Australians and their families from Afghanistan.

Australia also wants to evacuate hundreds of Afghans who had worked for Australian troops and diplomats in roles such as interpreters.

Morrison said he is optimistic that Australia's evacuation operation would succeed despite the Taliban controlling Kabul.

"I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can for those who have stood with us," Morrison said in a message to 39,000 Australian military personnel who served in Afghanistan.

He added that ''support won't reach all that it should." Foreign Minister Marise Payne said "several hundred" Afghans who had worked for Australia remained in Afghanistan. Australia has resettled 430 since April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

