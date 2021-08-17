Burmese supari, heroin seized by Assam Police from Mizoram bus
Drugs along with smuggled Burmese supari were seized by the Assam Police from a bus coming from Mizoram during checking at Lailapur border in Cachar district on Tuesday, officials said.
Twenty bags of smuggled Burmese supari along with 24 grams heroin in two soap cases were found in the bus, which was coming from Vairengte in Mizoram, they said.
The driver of the bus, identified as Lalroetuanga, was arrested, they added.
