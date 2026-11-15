Rugby league-Clinical Australia dominate New Zealand to win World Cup for 13th time

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 16:24 IST
Rugby league-Clinical Australia dominate New Zealand to win World Cup for 13th time

Australia outplayed a disappointing New Zealand to ​claim a 32-12 victory at Brisbane's ​Lang Park on Sunday and ‌win the ​Rugby League World Cup for the 13th time in 16 editions of the international showpiece. The Kangaroos made a stuttering ‌start to the tournament but looked like a well-oiled machine as they took their chances with clinical efficiency to snuff out any idea of an upset by the Kiwis in ‌front of a crowd of 52,461.

Second row Liam Martin crossed twice to help ‌Australia open up a 24-6 halftime lead and two more tries after the break secured the hosts a fourth successive title since New Zealand's sole triumph in 2008. Jack Bostock also crossed twice and his fellow ⁠winger ​Tom Trbojevic and centre ⁠Bradman Best also scored tries for Australia, while five-eighth Cameron Munster kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Australia's ⁠defence kept the talented New Zealand backline to a single try from centre Casey McLean before ​the break and a consolation from edge forward Isaiah Papali'i in the 65th ⁠minute. New Zealand fullback Kalyn Ponga, who made a remarkable return after breaking his arm in the tournament ⁠opener ​and won the Golden Boot as the world's best rugby league player on Thursday, had few opportunities to show off his skills.

Earlier, winger Jaime Chapman grabbed a ⁠hat-trick as Australia's Jillaroos scored six first-half tries on their way to a 34-10 win ⁠over New Zealand's ⁠Kiwi Ferns to secure a fourth straight women's World Cup at the same stadium. England won the wheelchair title with a 50-38 victory ‌over France ‌in Wollongong on Friday.

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