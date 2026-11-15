Rugby league-Clinical Australia dominate New Zealand to win World Cup for 13th time
Australia outplayed a disappointing New Zealand to claim a 32-12 victory at Brisbane's Lang Park on Sunday and win the Rugby League World Cup for the 13th time in 16 editions of the international showpiece. The Kangaroos made a stuttering start to the tournament but looked like a well-oiled machine as they took their chances with clinical efficiency to snuff out any idea of an upset by the Kiwis in front of a crowd of 52,461.
Second row Liam Martin crossed twice to help Australia open up a 24-6 halftime lead and two more tries after the break secured the hosts a fourth successive title since New Zealand's sole triumph in 2008. Jack Bostock also crossed twice and his fellow winger Tom Trbojevic and centre Bradman Best also scored tries for Australia, while five-eighth Cameron Munster kicked three conversions and a penalty.
Australia's defence kept the talented New Zealand backline to a single try from centre Casey McLean before the break and a consolation from edge forward Isaiah Papali'i in the 65th minute. New Zealand fullback Kalyn Ponga, who made a remarkable return after breaking his arm in the tournament opener and won the Golden Boot as the world's best rugby league player on Thursday, had few opportunities to show off his skills.
Earlier, winger Jaime Chapman grabbed a hat-trick as Australia's Jillaroos scored six first-half tries on their way to a 34-10 win over New Zealand's Kiwi Ferns to secure a fourth straight women's World Cup at the same stadium. England won the wheelchair title with a 50-38 victory over France in Wollongong on Friday.