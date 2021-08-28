Left Menu

Names of doctors SK Sarin, Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Budhiraja to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM

The rest should not feel that their contribution is any less,Kejriwal said.In fact, these three doctors will in a way represent the contribution made by all the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of Delhi, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:13 IST
Names of doctors SK Sarin, Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Budhiraja to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi government panel has shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar and Sandeep Budhiraja to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he hailed the contribution of healthcare workers in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online briefing, he asserted that doctors, nurses, and other paramedic staff have played a critical role in saving the lives of people amid the ongoing pandemic, and the country honours their contribution.

Every year, the Centre asks the states to recommend the names for Padma awards. The Delhi government had decided to send the names of only doctors and paramedics for the awards this year and had asked Delhiites to suggest the names, he said.

A total of 740 names of doctors, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals were recommended by 9,427 people for the awards out of which three names were shortlisted by the committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said.

The shortlisted names are -- ILBS vice-chancellor Dr S K Sarin who established the first plasma bank and genome sequencing facility of Delhi government; LNJP Hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar and Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare group Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, he said.

''It was extremely difficult to narrow down the names as all the people whose names were considered have done an exemplary job in fighting the pandemic. The rest should not feel that their contribution is any less,'' Kejriwal said.

In fact, these three doctors will in a way represent the contribution made by all the doctors, nurses, and paramedic staff of Delhi, he said. The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The awards seek to recognize the achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021