3 killed in collision between tempo, car in UP

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:13 IST
Three people were on Wednesday killed and six others injured when a tempo was hit by a car here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajpal (45), Rambabu (55) and Anas (2), they said, adding the incident took place in the Kadar Chowk area here.

The six injured were rushed to a hospital, where condition of two was stated to be critical, they added.

The dead bodies have been sent for the postmortem.

A probe is on in the matter, police said.

