WB govt thinking about vaccinating children : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the government is thinking about whether children will be required to be vaccinated because of the COVID third wave and assured that everyone in the state will be given their jobs.

If required the government will carry out inoculation programs for children similar to the pulse polio drive, she said.

Banerjee said 12 lakh people in Bengal got their COVID jabs on Tuesday and in the urban areas 75 percent of the population have been inoculated.

''Everyone will be vaccinated. Do not rush to the vaccination centers after hearing rumors and unnecessarily create panic. Do not be worried.

''Not a single dose (of vaccine) is wasted in Bengal. Our requirement is 14 crore ... We have the responsibility to administer the vaccines, but the Centre is supplying them,'' she said while laying the foundation stone of the Dhunseri Poly Films plant here.

''Keeping the third wave in mind, we are now thinking whether children will be required to be vaccinated or not. If required, the government will initiate an inoculation program similar to the pulse polio drive,'' she added.

On Tuesday 12,10,095 people got the vaccine in different districts of Bengal taking the total number of people getting the dose to over four crores.

