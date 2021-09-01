Two tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon yet to depart -Tanker Trackers
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:41 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Satellite imagery on Wednesday showed that two tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon have yet to depart, Tanker Trackers said on Twitter.
"The first tanker should be in the southern section of the Red Sea by now," the tracking company added. "Awaiting visual confirmation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fuel crisis in Lebanon means potential ‘humanitarian catastrophe’: senior UN official
Fuel crisis in Lebanon potential catastrophe for thousands: senior UN official
Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon purchased by Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen - Nournews
Lebanon's PM-designate says he will continue efforts to form government
Hezbollah arranges Iranian fuel for Lebanon