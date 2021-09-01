West Bengal govt appoints former DGP Virendra as OSD
Former West Bengal DGP Virendra appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Ex-Officio Chairman of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board in the DGP rank for a period of two years, West Bengal government informed.
The state government also said that former Director-General and Commandant General, Home Guard West Bengal, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh appointed as OSD and Ex-Officio Director General and Commandant General, Home Guard West Bengal in DGP rank for two years. (ANI)
