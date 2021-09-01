Supertech twin towers case: UP CM orders inquiry, action against guilty officials

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry and strict action against the guilty officials in the Noida Supertech twin towers case. The directives came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of the 40-storey twin towers that had come up in violation of building byelaws in Supertech's Emerald Court housing project in Noida’s Sector 93.

The top court ordered that the towers be razed within three months for the violation of building norms in ''collusion'' with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The chief minister also directed officials to register criminal cases against the guilty persons, if need be, as he reviewed the matter in Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

''In the case of Noida's Supertech Emerald court case, the orders of the Supreme Court should be ensured in letter and spirit. Irregularities in this case have been going on continuously since 2004,'' the CM said, according to the spokesperson.

''A special inquiry committee should be constituted at the government level and a thorough investigation be done,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister's directives came during the meeting with his special 'Team-9' that includes ministers, bureaucrats and the police chief of the state, according to officials.

In the wake of the Supreme Court order, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had on Tuesday said that the top court's directives will be fully complied with, even as the society residents rejoiced at the top court verdict that came after a decade-long legal battle.

The realty firm had constructed two 40-storey towers illegally in its Emerald Court housing project premises with over 900 flats and 21 shops.

Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms and moved the court.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered the demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

However, buyers who have invested their money in these towers hoped their interest would be protected, even as the Supertech Group said it would be filing a review petition in the case.

