Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews COVID-19 situation in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

In a telephonic conversation with health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these states. Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Minister discussed matters related to COVID-19 management in those areas of the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala, according to an official release.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19, Mandaviya requested the respective health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in districts of their states that border Kerala. The Central government has been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic and vaccinations form an integral component of its five-point strategy to fight the pandemic (including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour).

India has been running the largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 since January 16 this year. (ANI)

